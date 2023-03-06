Stray Dog Menace: Hyderabad Mayor Claps Back at her Detractors

Hyderabad: Days after the gory incident in Bagh Amberpet of the city in which a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs, the Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi made a sensational comment on the stray dog menace in the city.

The Hyderabad Mayor, who is facing a barrage of criticism over the handling of dog menace by the GHMC, said stray dogs attack people when they are hungry. She claimed some people are targeting her unnecessarily. “If a dog bites someone, people are immediately blaming me as if I unleashed the dog on that person,” Vijayalaxmi said during a media interaction on Monday.

Vijayalaxmi blamed the patriarchal mindset for unrelenting criticism against her. She said some people cannot tolerate women who are moving ahead in every sphere of life.

Notably, noted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma had criticised the Hyderabad mayor after the Bagh Amberpet dog attack. He had said the mayor is more concerned about the dogs than kids.

