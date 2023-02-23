HYDERABAD: After the tragic incident of a four-year-old boy being mauled to death by stray dogs in Amberpet, the Telangana Government called for a high-level meeting with GHMC officials on Thursday, to take stock of the situation of the stray dog and monkey menace in GHMC limits & also revived the toll-free number to register complaints,

State Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, and senior GHMC, veterinary and civic officials met at his chambers in the secretariat to find out ways to curb the stray dog menace in the wake of series of complaints pouring in from different parts of the city. The Government announced that the GHMC started a helpline with the toll-free number 040-2111-1111 to take complaints pertaining to the dog menace in the city.

Chaired a high level review meeting to tackle stray dog & monkey menace in GHMC limits & directed the concerned officials to take an action plan on war footing for the effective control. pic.twitter.com/iJ0O5ENpiM — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) February 23, 2023

As part of its measures to curtail the menace, the GHMC is contemplating starting an exclusive dog adoption programme in all its 30 circles. It plans to adopt around 600 street dogs with the help of NGOs and concerned citizens, who would provide food and water to the dogs.

The municipal department has issued 13 guidelines to address the dog menace and as part of this, it has decided to intensify the Animal Birth Control (ABC) campaign _sterilisation for the coming 30 days.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Talasani termed the death of the boy as unfortunate and acknowledged the nuisance of stray dogs in the city. At present we are conducting a special drive with 8 special teams and complaints related to the dog menace can be made through a toll-free number and through the dedicated app. The app will have all details including photographs of the street dogs vaccinated and sterilised uploaded. He also mentioned that the cremation of dead animals should be done in the areas as prescribed by GHMC.

"We are doing a special drive at mutton and chicken shops from tomorrow (Friday) about the disposal of the refuse dumped by these shops. Special teams will be deployed to patrol at night and he warned that cases will be registered and strict action will be taken if the rules are violated by the shop owners," the Minister said.

