Stop Searching For Customer Care Number On Google

If we want any customer care number, what is that one thing everyone will do? We will immediately Google it right! We don't know whether the number is correct or not but we still try to call the number which we have noted down from Google.

Telangana Cyber Crime Coordination center issued a statement saying that the users should stop searching for the customer care number on Google. If anyone wants the customer care number it is better to search for it on the particular website. Here is the tweet from Telangana Cyber Crime Coordination center.

The Cyber Crimes Wing Cyberabad is urging people not to believe in fake accounts or fake websites and has been asking people to be cautious while making transactions or contacting any person. Cybercrime can also be classified as a crime against the Government. Dial 1930 or report on the official website of Cybercrime, if you are a victim.

