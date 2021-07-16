Stop Power Generation, KRMB to Telangana

The Krishna River Management Board has asked the Telangana government to stop the drawl of waters at the Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Pulichintala project for power generation on Thursday. The projects are on the River Krishna which passes through Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and has become a bone of contention for the States irrigation and power generation needs.

It is known that Andhra Pradesh has requested Telangana to stop the generation of power and had written to the Centre regarding the same. It has also opposed the building unauthorized lift irrigation schemes dependent on the Krishna waters. The issue aggravated last month with Telangana using the river waters to generate electricity at these projects following Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's orders which AP said was in contraventions to the laws.

In a letter sent on Thursday, KRMB member (power) LB Muanthangi has asked the Telangana power generation corporation officials to stop further release of waters immediately through Srisailam Left Power House, Nagarjuna Sagar Dam and Pulichintala project, as it is agreed that quantum of water drawn for power generation purpose is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs. The KRMB had also asked Telangana to stop water releases from Srisailam Left Power House last month.

On Thursday, KRMB has reportedly also asked the AP government to not proceed with the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme Right Canal without the board's approval. Farmers from the Rayalaseema region, Prakasam, Guntur, and Krishna districts have approached the National Green Tribunal stating that Telangana is proceeding with construction of the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Project despite earlier undertakings that it would be limited only to drinking water supply until the environmental clearance is obtained. The Tribunal has constituted a committee to examine the project and furnish a report.

Meanwhile, the Central Government on Thursday has decided to end the water dispute and notify the jurisdictions of both the KRMB and the Godavari River Management Board, which was pending for seven years.

Also Read: Water Row: Central Govt Gazette Notification On KRMB, GRMB Jurisdiction Today