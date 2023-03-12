Stones Pelted at Vande Bharat Train in West Bengal, High-speed Train Hits Buffalo in Telangana

Hyderabad/Kolkata: In yet another stone-pelting incident, unidentified miscreants allegedly targeted the Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal on Saturday. The incident occurred near Farrakka in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Eastern Railway said in a statement.

The visuals of the incident tweeted by ANI shows window panes of the high-speed train being damaged in the stone-pelting incident.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. It will be investigated,” Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway said.



In a related incident, a Vande Bharat Express train, running between Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam, suffered damages after hitting a buffalo in Khammam district. The incident occurred on Saturday evening between Chintakani to Nagulavancha Railway station and the buffalo died on the spot.

As the front portion of the train was partially damaged due to the accident, the train’s journey was delayed for about half-an-hour.

This is the latest in the series of accidents involving Vande Bharat Express trains. These incidents have put the quality of the train's build in question.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express near Farakka last evening; visuals from Howrah station This is a very unfortunate incident. It will be investigated. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate it: Kausik Mitra, CPRO, Eastern Railway

