Stones Pelted at BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's Convoy In Jagtial

Hyderabad: A convoy of BJP leader and Nizamabad MP Arvind Kumar was allegedly obstructed in Erdandi of Ibrahimpatnam mandal in Jagtial district on Friday. The villagers attacked the convoy with stones and sticks alleging that he had failed to fulfill his pre-election promise of constructing a bridge in the village. As a result, the rear mirror of the MP’s car and two other vehicles were damaged in the attack.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and detained the villagers.

However, MP Arvind claimed that he was attacked and hounded by TRS workers. The local BJP leaders also alleged that the ruling party workers had attacked the convoy.They also said that the TRS workers had in the past indulged in such acts.

Also Read: Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu: Check Traffic Diversions In Secunderabad Area