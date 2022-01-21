Steel Bridge to Ease Traffic Congestion on Punjagutta Road

The Telangana government has taken several measures to improve traffic conditions in Hyderabad, which is quickly becoming a global city, said Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. He said the new facility, which cost Rs 17 crore and was inaugurated at Punjagutta, will improve traffic movement on this stretch. Flyover bridges, underpasses, and footpaths were being built under the supervision of the MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao, on the orders of the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, he added.

The inauguration was attended by Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Khairatabad MLA D Nagender, Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi, and others.

ReplyForward