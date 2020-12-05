Stay On Dharani Portal Details Extended Till December 8

The Telangana High Court has extended the stay on registrations of all the non-agricultural properties until December 8. The owners of non-agricultural properties can submit their Aadhaar cards and caste details for Dharani portal up to December 8.

Senior Counsel Desai Prakash Reddy submitted that the requirement for enrolling in the Dharani portal was not clear and slow. But the government announced that the properties which are not registered on the Dharani Portal would not belong to the owner.

Prakash Reddy informed to court: "If any mistakes are done in updating like spelling mistakes in names, house members and others, whom should the person has to meet? Without giving this information how can the government gives details to the enumerator?” Even the government hasn't mentioned the eligibility and position of enumerator.

Advocate –general of Telangana State, BS Prasad, argued that there was no need for a separate law to enter the data of the non-agricultural properties into the Dharani portal. “This program will help citizens in dealing with their properties. The government has come up with this program with good intentions,” the advocate-general said. The court adjourned the batch of PILs and petitions to December 8