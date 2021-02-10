Raidurgam Police Arrested Koilamma Serial Star Aamir

Rayadurg Police arrested Koilamma serial hero, Aamir today. Many cases have been registered against him. Cops arrested him in a case related to a fight between him and an owner of botique.

A few days ago, he and his girl friend entered into an altercation with two women who have been running a botique. The women filed a complaint in the Rayadurgam police station and they have registered a case against Aamir for allegedly assaulting them under the influence of alcohol.