Stale Jowar Roti Claims 3 Lives In Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: In a shocking case of food poisoning, three people died after eating stale jowar rotis at their home on Monday. The incident took place in Sangareddy district of Telangana state. The three deceased persons were identified as Srisailam (45), Susheela (55) and Chandramouli (60).

Apart from the three, two other family members, Anasuya (50) and Saritha (40), also suffered food poisoning. They are currently receiving treatment at Osmania Hospital. Police from Vatpally Mandal confirmed that their condition was serious.

According to the information received from their neighbors, the family lost another member 15 days ago. Chandramouli’s mother Pedda Shankaramma (80) also died after eating rotis made of jowar. But the family didn’t know the reason back then.

Unaware of the situation, the family members ended up eating rotis made out of the same jowar flour. After eating their dinner, all the family members suffered severe food poisoning. They were vomiting and were in extreme pain. The neighbors took them to the nearest government hospital but as soon as they reached Chandramouli and Sushila died.

Later the remaining family members were shifted to Osmania hospital where Srisailam also lost her life. Anasuya and Saritha, the two family members are currently undergoing treatment.

Police started investigating the case and are now in search of the person who sold that jowar flour to the family.