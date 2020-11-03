Stage Set For Dubbaka Assembly Bypolls

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for the Dubbaka by-polls (in Siddipet district) which will take place on Tuesday. In what could be a fight between the ruling TRS and opposition BJP and the Congress, we need to see who will win the 'Dubbaka Dangal', especially with the last minute allegations of money being seized from the relative of the BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

Polling is scheduled to take place from 7 AM to 6 PM at 315 polling stations and all arrangements have been made in compliance with COVID-19 norms, besides tight security measures. With 20 others are also in the fray, the main contest is among ruling TRS, BJP, and Congress.

The bypoll is necessitated by the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August this year and the TRS has fielded his widow Solipeta Sujatha as its candidate.

Congress has given tickets to TRS leader Cheruku Srinivas Reddy who joined the party just ahead of the bypoll.

The BJP, meanwhile, has fielded M Raghunandan Rao who lost in Dubbak in the previous Assembly elections.

The total number of voters in the Dubbaka assembly constituency is 1,98,756, which includes 1,00,778female voters and 97,978 male voters.

The outcome of the Dubbaka bypoll would give the winner an edge in the coming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. The TRS enjoys a massive strength of 100 in the 120- member Assembly.