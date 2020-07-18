MEDAK: The shocker of electricity bills is driving people in Telangana crazy prompting them to take law into their own hands. In an unusual turn of events, a few electricity department personnel who went to a village in Medak district to collect electricity charges received the shock of their life. Villagers, angry with the hefty bills that they received, tied them to a pole, to register their protest and outrage over the unusually high tariffs. The incident happened in Muslapur village of Medak district on Saturday.

A video of this bizarre incident of public anger over government employees went viral. Unable to contain their displeasure over the exorbitant power bills, furious villagers took the law into their own hands before holding three electricity department employees captive. Refusing to set them free, the villagers insisted on the presence of their superior officers in their midst.

Even as the helpless employees bore the brunt, the villagers claimed that they were vexed with the apathy of the electricity department in resolving their problems in the form of frequent power outages and unusually high power bills. They demanded immediate action to resolve their issues. The villagers expressed anguish that the officials have not looked into their issues despite multiple complaints.

A video of the episode filmed on mobile phones by some locals was widely circulated on social media bringing the shocking incident and the travails of the villagers with hefty power bills under sharp focus.