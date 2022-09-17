ST Reservation Will be Enhanced upto 10% in Telangana: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the state government will enhance Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservations to 10% from the existing 6% in the state. A GO will be issued in a week. He also announced Girijana Bandhu for tribals on the lines of Dalit Bandhu.

The Chief Minister said village level committees were tasked with identifying lands eligible for podu pattas in tune with GO 140 guidelines and once the pattas were distributed the tribal concerned would also be extend the investment support under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The State Assembly had adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to increase the ST reservation in Telangana from 6% to 10% over seven years ago but the Centre was unmoved. The State had requested it since the composition of STs in the population had gone up after formation of the State and it was a rightful demand, the Chief Minister said addressing adivasi and tribal communities gathered from different parts of the State.

