SSC Exams 2022: Telangana Students Will Have 50 Per Cent Choice In Questions

Good news for SSC Students who are appearing for the forthcoming SSC Public Examinations 2022. Now, the students will have a choice of answering only 50 percent of questions in different sections.

An official said, "Overall, there will be a choice of 50 percent among questions in this year’s SSC Examinations. The model question papers have been made available on the website of the State Council of Educational Research and Training."

The SSC exams 2022 will be conducted covering only 70 percent of the total syllabus in all subjects and we all know that there will be only six papers instead of the 11 papers.

SSC Exams will start with the First Language paper (Group A), First Language Paper-I (Composite course), and First Language Paper-II (Composite course) on May 11. The exams will end with the Social Studies paper on May 17, the OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic), OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic) and SSC Vocational course (theory) will be conducted on May 18, 19, and 20 respectively. Objective papers in all subjects have to be answered in the last 30 minutes of the examination.

A total of 4.81 lakh Class tenth students have enrolled themselves for the exams. The last date to pay the exam fee was on February 14, students can still pay the exam fee with a late fee of Rs 50 and Rs 200 till February 24 and March 4 respectively. A late fee of Rs 500 can be paid to get enrolled in the SSC Exams up to March 14. In 2021, 5.16 lakh students had paid for the exam. We all know that the exams were not conducted due to the Covid pandemic and students were declared passed considering their internal assessment marks.