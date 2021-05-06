SSC 2021: How The DGE Will Calculate Class 10 Marks

HYDERABAD: The Telangana SSC Board or the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), which cancelled the 10th Board 2021 exams this year in view of the huge spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In a statement released, they announced that the results would be prepared based on objective criteria that will be developed by the SSC Board later. This had led to confusion among the students and parents as to how the assessment would be done and when the results would be declared.

As per reports now, the SSC Board is all set to award grades to the Class 10 students in two weeks.

The Grade Point Average (GPA) will be awarded based on the marks obtained by students in the formative assessment tests conducted by schools.

The formative assessment (or the Internal Assessments) marks for 20 per cent would be scaled up to 100 per cent, and based on the final marks, a grade point would be awarded to the student.

Students who failed or were absent in the assessment test would be given minimum passing marks.

As the schools could conduct only one formative assessment test only those would be used for evaluating the grades.

Schools from across the state are sending the assessment marks and once the details are verified, the Board will issue hall tickets for students in a week. This is for those students who want to apply for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2021.

The 10th Exams were supposed to be held on May 17, where 5,21,393 students had registered for the SSC Board Exams. The DGE or the SSC Board had also introduced changes in the existing pattern considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The students were supposed to appear for six papers for six subjects instead of 11 papers earlier and the duration of the exam was also extended by half an hour to 3 hours, 15 minutes. This was to enable the students to complete the objective in the last half an hour of the exam.

Telangana government cancelled the SSC 10th exams, promoted all first-year intermediate students without exams with a rider that these exams will be held whenever possible in the future. Whereas, all second-year intermediate students having backlogs will be given minimum passing marks for the backlogs only. It also decided to postpone second-year intermediate examinations that were proposed to be held between May 1 and 19.

A review of the situation will be held in the first week of June and future dates will be announced with at least 15 days notice for the exams. The IPE Board also stated that a twenty-five per cent weightage of intermediate marks will not be considered for EAMCET this year.

