HYDERABAD: With an aim to remove misconceptions in public over plasma donation, Cyberabad Police, Commissioner VC Sajjanar conducted an awareness programme over plasma donation at Cyberabad Commissionerate office today, August 18.

Sajjanar, film director Rajamouli and music director Keeravani presented rewards to those who donated plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Sajjanar said that Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Vijay Devarakonda, Rajamouli and Keeravani have collaborated with them in taking forward the plasma donation initiative of the Cyberabad Police. Keeravani also composed a song for the plasma donation warriors and it is aimed at promoting plasma donation so as to save lives, said Sajjanar.

On this occasion, CP Sajjanar appreciated Rajamouli, who had come forward to donate plasma. He said that it is a great thing to come forward to donate the plasma, said Sajjanar. Rajamouli had recently recovered from COVID-19.

Sajjanar said that if a person is infected with coronavirus, one shouldn't be afraid or worry about it, everyone should come forward to donate plasma. He said that Cyberabad police have created a website called Donateplasma.scsc.in which would incorporate all the details of plasma donors.

The commissioner said that many voluntary organisations are working together with them and many young software employees are working as volunteers to spread awareness aimed at encouraging COVID-19 recovered people to donate their plasmas.

Speaking on the occasion, SS Rajamouli has hailed Hyderabad CP for taking a life saving initiative by forming a group of volunteers and convincing people to donate their plasma to save others' lives.