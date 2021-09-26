Srinivas Goud To Present Tourism Excellence Awards 2021 Tomorrow

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister V Srinivas, on Saturday, announced the Tourism Excellence Awards for the year 2021 in 16 different categories, which will be presented on World Tourism Day. Last year, the Tourism Department had announced the awards only in eight categories which presented virtually due to the Covid pandemic.

The Minister who held a review meeting with department officials directed them to formulate proposals for the State tourism policy. He later instructed them to work hard and initiate measures to attract tourists and boost the State economy.

Here are the full details of the Tourism Excellence Awards 2021:

Classified Hotels – Five Star Deluxe – The Westin – Hyderabad

Classified Hotels – Five Star – Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills

Classified Hotels – Five Star (other than Hyderabad) – Golconda Resorts, Ranga Reddy district

Classified Hotels – Four Star (within Hyderabad) – Hotel Daspalla, Banjara Hills

Classified Hotels – Four Star (other than Hyderabad) – Mrugavani Resort and Spa, Ranga Reddy

Classified Hotels – Three Star – Best Western Ashoka, Lakdikapul

Best Theme based resort (other than Hyderabad) – Palm Exotica Resort and Wild Waters, Ranga Reddy

Best Restaurant (within Hyderabad) Ohri’s Sahib Barbeque, Hitec City

Best Restaurant awards (other than Hyderabad) – Taraka Restaurant in Karimnagar and Hotel Prashanth in Mahabubnagar

Best Standalone Convention Centre – Novotel and HICC Complex, Hyderabad

Best Civic Management of a Tourist Destination – Ramoji Film City

Best Haritha Hotel – Taramati Baradari Cultural Complex, Haritha Hotel Ramappa and Haritha Lakeview Resort, Ali Sagar

Best Tour Operator – Garuda Tourism, Hyderabad