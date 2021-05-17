Sputnik V COVID Vaccination Drive Begins In Hyderabad, Vizag

Sputnik V COVID vaccine has been launched in Hyderabad today. The first dose was administered to Ashok, one of Dr. Reddy's employee. The vaccine pilot project was started at Apollo Group Hospitals and it was launched by Apollo Group President, Dr K Hari Prasad, Dr. Reddy's CEO M V Ramana. The vaccination drive was launched at a time in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

The CEO of Dr. Reddy's said that there is a huge demand for Sputnik V COVID vaccine. The trial run for the first dose has started today. As a part of this, 50,000 vaccines will be given. Sputnik V was approved in 63 countries. Dr Reddy’s labs is the licensed distributors of the vaccine in India.

The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1. The second consignment of the vaccine arrived on Sunday. The price of the vaccine is Rs.995.40 per dose including GST. Sputnik V is made by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow and it is a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

The other two COVID-19 vaccines available in India are Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The price of Covishield is Rs. 600 per dose for the private markets and Rs. 300 per dose for the state governments; Covaxin is priced at Rs. 1,200 per dose for the private markets and Rs. 400 per dose for the state governments. Both Covishield and Covaxin have been supplying their vaccines to the centre for Rs. 150 per dose.