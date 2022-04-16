Special Train From Secunderabad To Tirupati On April 18 To Beat Summer Holiday Rush

The South Central Railway will run a special train from Secunderabad to Tirupati on April 18th to clear the extra rush during the holidays. According to the press release train no. 07588 Secunderabad-Tirupati will depart at 6.10 pm on April 18 and arrive at 7.10 am the next day.

This train will stop at Begumpet, Lingampalli, Shankarpalli, Vikarabad, Chittapur, Raichur, Mantralayam Rd, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet, Koduru and Renigunta stations. The train has AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class Coaches.

A special train is also going to operate between Tirupati-Secunderabad on April 17. Train No.02763 Tirupati – Secunderabad one-way special will depart at 5 pm on April 17 and arrive at 5.45 am the next day. The train will stop at Renigunta, Sri Kalahasti, Venkatagiri, Gudur jn, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet jn, Jangaon and Secunderabad stations. There will be AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper, and General Second class coaches on the train.

