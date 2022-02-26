Special SHE Shuttle Bus to Transport Women During Peak Hours

The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and the Cyberabad Police on Friday launched a 'SHE Shuttle' bus, which connects JNTU in Kukatpally to the Biodiversity Park at HICC Novotel in Madhapur.

SCSC Chairman and Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra said that the vehicle was created specifically for the safety and security of women in the information technology corridor.

Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of SCSC said, “Free transportation exclusively for women in peak hours provides ease and comfort in travelling. It also helps them to be safe from being harassed while commuting.” Earlier, as part of the Women's Conclave, Divya Devarajan, Special Secretary, Department of Women and Children, and Shikha Goel, Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, participated in a panel discussion on women's safety.

The initiative was launched in 2015, and hundreds of commuters use the five shuttles on board on a monthly basis.