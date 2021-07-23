Special Buses To Transport Huzurabad Dalit Members For KCR Meeting At Pragathi Bhavan

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is going to launch Dalit Bandhu Scheme in Huzurabad soon. An awareness meeting on the Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme is going to be held at Pragathi Bhavan on July 26. The meeting will be presided over by CM KCR and will discuss the strategy on the implementation of the scheme, monitoring, management, and success of the scheme.

A total of 412 Dalit men and women with four persons (two men and two women) from each village and four persons (two men and two women) from each ward in each municipality - all from the Huzurabad constituency are going to attend the meeting. They will be accompanied by 15 resource persons.

According to the reports, the people who are going to attend the meeting will be brought to Hyderabad by buses from their respective villages. By 7 am on July 26th, the participants from all the villages in the Huzurabad constituency will reach their mandals and after having breakfast they will go to the Huzurabad constituency in the buses arranged by the Telangana government. They will pay tributes to the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Huzurabad and will reach Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. The meeting is going to start at 11 am. The meeting is likely to be conducted till evening, following which the participants will return to their villages.