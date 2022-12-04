South India to Get Second Vande Bharat Express on Sec’bad-Vijayawada Route Likely Soon

Hyderabad: South India will likely get its second Vande Bharat Express train on Secunderabad-Vijayawada route from 2023, ANI reported. It will be the sixth high-speed VB train in the country.

The Railway Ministry has given a nod for introducing Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad Railway Station (Telangana) and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh). The first Vande Bharat Express train in South India was launched between Chenna and Mysore cities in November.

The South Central Railway (SCR) will undertake a study to check the feasibility of extending the high-speed train service from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy is planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag–off the new train service, however, the dates are not finalised yet.

The country’s first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi- Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. The 1,128-seater VB train has a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes and comfortable seating. These trains can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

The Railways department is making plans to introduce 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15, 2023. In the Union budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman announced that 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains will be developed in the next three years.

