South Central Railways to Run 94 Sankranthi Special Trains

Hyderabad: To cater to the needs of the rail passengers during the Sankranti festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will operate 94 special trains starting from 1st January, 2023.

The list of special trains run by SCR:

07067 Machilipatnam – Kurnool City Sat, Tue, Thu 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17

07068 Kurnool City – Machilipatnam Sun, Wed, Fri 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18

07445 Kakinada Town – Lingampalli Mon, Wed, Fri 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18

07446 Lingampalli – Kakinada Town Tue, Thu, Sat 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19

07185 Machilipatnam – Secunderabad Sun 1, 8, 15

07186 Secunderabad – Machilipatnam Sun 1, 8, 15

07095 Machilipatnam – Tirupati Sun, Mon, Wed, Fri 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16

07096 Tirupati – Machilipatnam Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17

07698 Vijayawada – Nagarsol Fri 6, 13

07699 Nagarsol – Vijayawada Sat 7, 14

07607 Purna – Tirupati Mon 2, 9, 16

07608 Tirupati – Purna Tue 3, 10, 17

07605 Tirupati – Akola Fri 6, 13

07606 Akola – Tirupati Sun 8, 15

07165 Secunderabad – Cuttack Fri 6,13

07166 Cuttack – Secunderabad Sat 7, 14

07431 Nanded – Brahmapur Sat 7,14

07432 Brahmapur – Nanded Sun 8,15

07093 Nanded – Yesvantpur Mon 2,9

07094 Yesvantpur – Nanded Tue 3,10

07265 Hyderabad – Yesvantpur Tue 3,10,17

07266 Yesvantpur – Hyderabad Wed 4,11,18

07233 Secunderabad – Yesvantpur Thu 5,12,19

07234 Yesvantpur – Secunderabad Fri 6,13,20

