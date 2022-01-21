South Central Railway Cancels Trains for 3 Days, Check Routes Cancelled

As Covid cases are increasing in the Telugu states, the South Central Railway (SCR) took a crucial step to limit the virus spread.

The South Central Railway (SCR) announced on Friday that 55 passenger trains will be cancelled between January 21, 2022, and January 24, 2022.

Earlier, it was reported that the South Central Railway cancelled the trains due to lack of staff and loco-pilots. However, South Central Railway CPRO Rakesh clarified that the trains were cancelled due to Covid cases and because there were no passengers on these services.

Here is the list of trains cancelled:

