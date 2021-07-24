Sonu Sood Calls KTR A Superstar

Telangana Working President and IT Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has a huge following in politics. He is also loved by the general public for extending a helping hand whenever they reach out for help.

It may be recalled that KTR came forward to help the needy during the trying times of Covid 19.

KTR turns a year older today. He stated that he would be donating 100 vehicles to the differently abled people to mark his special day and also asked leaders not to post hoarding across the city but instead conduct service activities. He even called on leaders to plant saplings in their neighborhood to mark the occasion.

Twitter has been flooded with wishes for the young Telangana minister. From celebrities to politicians, everyone is wishing KTR on his 45th birthday. Social media is flooded with birthday wishes with #HappyBirthdayKTR is trending on Twitter. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Sonu Sood, and many other Tollywood actors have wished KTR. Have a look...

Happy birthday @KTRTRS !

On this occassion and each occassion, Let's plant Trees & nurture them. Let's stop Global warming. If we protect Nature, Nature protects us. Thanks to @MPsantoshtrs 🏝🌴🌳 for #MukkotiVruksharchana #3crsaplings #GreenIndiaChallenge — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 23, 2021

Many happy returns of the day @KTRTRS Garu. May this year and coming ones be the best ever. Your positivity and vision may always be the guiding force for millions. You are a born Superstar not just for me but for your entire state. Can’t wait to give you the tightest hug ever. pic.twitter.com/J7RB4ayE22 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2021

Happy birthday real Telangana Jaathi Ratnam @KTRTRS Garu :) So many stories of you helping out during the pandemic . Thank you sir . Wishing you health and happiness. — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) July 23, 2021