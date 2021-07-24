Sonu Sood Calls KTR A Superstar

Jul 24, 2021, 11:21 IST
- Sakshi Post

Telangana Working President and IT Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has a huge following in politics. He is also loved by the general public for extending a helping hand whenever they reach out for help. 

It may be recalled that KTR came forward to help the needy during the trying times of Covid 19. 
KTR turns a year older today. He stated that he would be donating 100 vehicles to the differently abled people to mark his special day and also asked leaders not to post hoarding across the city but instead conduct service activities. He even called on leaders to plant saplings in their neighborhood to mark the occasion. 

Twitter has been flooded with wishes for the young Telangana minister. From celebrities to politicians, everyone is wishing KTR on his 45th birthday. Social media is flooded with birthday wishes with #HappyBirthdayKTR is trending on Twitter. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Sonu Sood, and many other Tollywood actors have wished KTR. Have a look...

