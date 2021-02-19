Sonu Sood Among Unsung COVID Heroes Felicitated By Cyberabad Police

HYDERABAD: Samman, a felicitation program of unsung heroes was held in the city at Sandhya Convention Center at Gachibowli on Wednesday evening. Cyberabad Police and Society for Cyberabad Security Council organised the felicitation to recognise and appreciate all those who helped society through Police in various ways.

Film Star Sonu Sood was the chief guest and felicitated the volunteers who served people risking their lives and thus became unsung heroes

Speaking on the occasion addressing thousand plus audience, Sonu Sood told the audience that they were the real heroes.



The role I played during the pandemic is the most important part of my life. I can’t forget those moments, Sonu Sood said.

I had no clue when I started small helping people. Soon things went out of proportion and more people wanted help, he added. It was the most special moment to help guest workers because they were real heroes and were reason behind all our comforts, he said. In this journey, we could connect 7.26 lakh people. We helped 3500 students studying abroad to come back home, he added. Soon came appeals for jobs. We created a platform to connect corporates and other job providers. Till date we could provide close to two lakh people, Sonu Sood said. Together we can make a huge difference to the society we are living in, he said. Later VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police-Cyberabad felicitated Sonu Sood for all the good work he carried out so far.

Welcoming the gathering Sajjanar said that he could discover during the pandemic days that there were so many good and kind hearted people in the society. We were the first to send guest workers back to their homes by way of special trains. Three lakh guest workers were ferried in 40 trains to their home towns, he informed.Sajjanar thanked them all for their help.We were able to stop commercialisation of plans by setting up Plasma Hotline. Otherwise it would have been sold for, who knows may be for 80,000 or even more, Sajjanar told. We were able to mobilise 8000 units of plasma. Now the demand for it has come down drastically, he said

Cyberabad police were the first in India to set up a COVID Control Room in India in just one day after the Lockdown was announced. The Center received 3000 calls a day.

Sonu Sood felicitated DCPs, ACPs, Senior ol police officers in Cyberabad limits. Hundreds of organisations, individuals too were felicitated for all their help during the pandemic. Krishna Yedula, Secretary of SCSC highlighted that they were able to provide 15 lakh meals and distribute 1.85 lakh grocery kits. Singer Smitha, Music Director Anup Ruben graced and spoke on the occasion.