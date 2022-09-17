Hyderabad: It is unfortunate that ‘due to vote bank politics’, 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' has not been celebrated officially all these years in Telangana, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Speaking at the Union Government's official celebration of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' to mark the occasion of Nizam-ruled Hyderabad State merger on September 17, 1948, Shah greeted the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka, and Marathwada on 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'. He praised them and hailed them for their courageous fight against the "atrocities" of the 'Razakars.

The Razakars were a private militia who defended the erstwhile Nizam rule in Hyderabad and oppressed the Hindus.

''...when there was a demand in the region that Hyderabad Liberation Day be celebrated with government endorsement, it is unfortunate that, 75 years are over, but those who were in government here could not dare celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to vote bank politics,'' Union Home Minister said.

In an oblique reference to the Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Shah said many people promised to celebrate the Hyderabad merger during election rallies but went back on them after coming to power.

“Many people had made promises, during elections and during agitations. But, after coming to power, they turned back due to the fear of 'Razakars' (armed supporters of Nizam rule),” he said.

He said he would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to commemorate the day. Earlier in the day, Shah unfurled the national flag and reviewed a parade at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

In an apparent reference to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said many people had promised during elections and agitations to commemorate the day but went back on them after coming to power.

''Many people had made promises, during elections and during agitations. But, after coming to power, they turned back due to the fear of 'Razakars' (armed supporters of Nizam rule),'' he said.

Also Read: All You Wanted to Know About Hyderabad Integration Day on September 17

Without taking any political party’s name, Shah also remarked that those who feel ashamed to call it Liberation day should know that they are enjoying power because of the sacrifices of thousands of people. He also said that those who are not paying tributes to the thousands of martyrs amounts to their betrayal.

“If you are not paying them tributes, you are betraying them,” Shah added.