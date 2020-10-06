Solipeta Sujatha Is TRS Candidate For Dubbak Bypoll

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Monday announced that Solipeta Sujatha, wife of late Dubbak Legislator Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, would be its candidate for the ensuing bypoll in Dubbak. Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao finalised Sujatha as the party's nominee for the bypoll that is scheduled on November 3.

Sujatha is the wife of Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy and he died of ill health in August this year, necessitating the bypoll. Ramalinga Reddy's family has a good connection with the people of Dubbak constituency and Sujatha's candidature has been decided after consultations with the party leaders in Siddipet district. Ramalinga Reddy had played a key role in the Telangana agitation and worked for the growth of the pink party. KCR quoted that he also worked hard for the development of his constituency Dubbak till he breathed his last.

Chief Minister further added that, “The TRS party feels that only a family member of Ramalinga Reddy will be able to work for the progress of Dubbak and implement government programmes as they were earlier."

BJP has already announced Raghunandan Rao as its candidate for Dubbak whereas Congress would announce its candidate on Tuesday.