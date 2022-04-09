Social Entrepreneurship Summit - SE Impulse 2022: A Grand Success for the SE Ecosystem

Bala Vikasa International Center, rebranded as Bala Vikasa Center for Social and Responsible Business, successfully organised a first-of-its-kind National Level Social Entrepreneurship Summit ‘Impulse 2022’, in partnership with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) to bring together various stakeholders of the Social Entrepreneurship ecosystem at its Incubation and Training Facility in Keesara.

Malla Reddy, Minister of Labor and Employment, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Member of Parliament, Nasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh inaugurated the event along with Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary of Information, Technology & Electronics, and Dr Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer, Telangana in the virtual presence of Bala Vikasa founders Bala T Singareddy and Andre Gingras.

Over 800 social entrepreneurship enthusiasts including impact investors, incubators, mentors participated in the day-long event various panel discussion, knowledge sharing sessions and interactive workshops. 87 Social Startups showcased their social innovations, products and services - like Nirbhaya 2022 a women safety device, eco friendly pots made of groundnut waste, education innovations that improve social emotional intelligence in children and address the lack of books among rural poor children, health innovations that improve the mental and physical well being among senior citizens and many other innovations that contribute to sustainable social change.

Lauding the efforts of all the stakeholders of the SE ecosystem Jayesh Ranjan said it pleases him to see so many stakeholders coming together to work for the welfare of the poor and contribute to sustainable development of the world. “That Most of the products and solutions developed by entrepreneurs are usually designed for the rich, is a thought that keeps troubling me. It gladdens me to see that so many young minds are now coming forward to solve problems of the poor through social entrepreneurship, and even better to see the Social Entrepreneurship ecosystem grow and thrive,” expressed Jayesh Ranjan.

Speaking at the launch of the event Andre Gingras, Founder of Bala Vikasa said“In a country like India to achieve sustainable development all the three pillars of development namely, Government, Civil Society Organizations and Business should join forces and work towards finding solutions to ensure equity for all,”. Shoury Reddy, ED of Bala Vikasa thanked all the participants who had come from all over India to contribute to the vision of bringing about social change through sustainable business models.

During the event, TSIC launched its new initiatives - Innovate 4 Menstrual Waste Hackathon- 2022, Social Impact Bootcamp 2022 and Youth for Social Impact - a program that aims to nurture problem solving skills in youth. Leading individuals and institutions of the sector like Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), I-Venture@ISB, T-Hub, We Hub and Kakatiya Sandbox participated in different thematic sessions that were planned to discuss the present and the plan the future of Social Entrepreneurship in the country.

Rahul Bhardwaj, Senior Director, BV CSRB, Professor Satyajith Majumdar, Dean, School of Labour Studies of TISS, M Srinivasa Rao, CEO, T - Hub, Manish Jaiswal, CEO, Kakatiya Sandbox were among the dignitaries of the event.