Hyderabad: It’s dream come true Arugula Padma, who works as a Data Entry Operator at the Kamareddy Collectorate, as her daughter Arugula Sneha cleared the civil services exams. Padma’s dream was to see her daughter Sneha sitting in the Collector’s chamber.

Sneha scored 136 rank in the UPSC 2021 exams but the road to success was not smooth. She had been planning to clear the UPSC exams since her school days. After her schooling in a Nizamabad school, Sneha moved to Hyderabad to do her 10+2 studies.

Later, she got admission in National Institute of Technology in Nagpur, where she did her engineering degree in Electrical and Electronics (EEE). Soon after graduation, Sneha turned her focus towards civil services exams. She joined a couple of IAS training institutes in Delhi and attempted mock interviews with Bala Latha of CSB IAS Academy in Hyderabad.

As a supportive mother Padma strongly believed in her daughter Sneha’s grit and determination to crack the UPSC exams. She provided Sneha ample opportunities to achieve what she wanted to. Having experienced the hardships in raising Sneha and her sister Supriya as a single mother, Padma knows how important it is for women to have financial independence.

Recalling the struggles of her mother, Sneha said Padma got married after completing her matriculation. She didn’t have a job for another fifteen years. She had to work hard to feed the children and make both ends meet. Sneha said when the Collector of Nizamabad Binoy Kumar launched the skilling mission, her mother acquired some basic computer skills and in 2008 she got the Data Entry Operator job at the collector office.

The UPSC ranker is excited that she got a good rank in the civil services exams. She is even proud that her mother’s efforts and struggles in raising her paid off. Sneha added she would want to work for the welfare of society and she’s just begun her journey.

