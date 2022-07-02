Hyderabad: Hitting out at the opposition parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader JP Nadda said in their zeal to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the opposition parties are now attacking the country.

In his inaugural address at the two-day BJP national executive meeting here, Nadda said opposition parties in their zeal to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun opposing the country by going after the government's schemes aimed at empowering India. “These parties are trying to ensure that government programmes are met with destruction,” he said.

Speaking about BJP national president JP Nadda’s inaugural address, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, “Nadda ji said that while opposing Prime Minister Modi, they (opposition parties) have started opposing the country. It is unfortunate that opposition parties are unaware about the responsibility.”

She further said that while addressing the party leaders, the BJP chief mentioned the pro-poor welfare policies of the Modi government.

“BJP chief spoke elaborately on government schemes on Jan Dhan Yojana which has provided economic support to close to 45 crore people, PM Awas Yojana which provided more than three crore houses, Ayushman Bharat and others,” Irani said.

Also Read: Congress Should Stop Fooling Around With National Security: BJP

On Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s skipping the customary welcome of Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad airport, Smriti Irani said that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has not just insulted the Prime Minister but the institution also. It may be noted here a Telangana state minister received Prime Minister Modi at the Hyderabad airport.