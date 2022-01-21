Smoke From AC Coach Of AP Express Triggers Panic Among Passengers

WARANGAL: Panic gripped passengers of the Visakhapatnam-Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express and those at the Nekkonda Railway Station in Warangal after they saw smoke emanating from an AC coach of the train on Friday morning.

After smoke was seen coming from the S6 coach of the Visakhapatnam-Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, the alert train pilot immediately stopped the train near Nekkonda Railway station. Passengers who were alarmed by the sudden eruption of smoke jumped off the train and those standing at the railway station also ran away in panic.

Initial findings suggest that the incident took place due to a jam in the brakes. The issue was rectified in one hour and the AP Express resumed its journey, much to the relief of the passengers. Meanwhile, railway authorities said the matter would be investigated and a report submitted over the cause of the technical issue in the train.

Also Read: AP Govt to Focus on Gannavaram Airport Expansion as Air Traffic Grows