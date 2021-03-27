Smart Cities India Expo: Hyderabad Earns 3 Awards

In 2021, International Exhibition and 6th Smart Cities India Expo, Hyderabad have won awards in three different categories at the national level. The event was organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, a Government of India Enterprise on March 24 and 26, 2021.

The Rain Garden at Begumpet has won an award under the Green and Clean City category. The HMDA has taken up the development of the stormwater drain underneath the Begumpet flyover at the intersection of Kukatpally and Yousufguda nalas.

We-Hub won an award under the startup category. We-Hub has created a supportive community for aspiring women entrepreneurs. The Smart Cities India awards is a unique platform designed to recognise and encourage individuals, policymakers, companies, municipalities, government bodies, and associations to illuminate the work done in both urban and rural sectors. Hyderabad’s projects won from among 586 applications.