Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader and party spokesman Addanki Dayakar has apologised to Komatireddy Venkatreddy for his recent objectionable remarks against the Bhongir MP. Dayakar said he would personally apologise to Komatireddy Venkatreddy for hurting him with his comments.

Addanki Dayakar’s objectionable remarks against the Bhongir MP figured in the discussion of Congress Social Justice meeting on Saturday. Responding to Dayakar’s comments, senior leader Mallu Ravi said his comments have sent a wrong message about the party’s affairs. The party has issued a show cause notice to Addanki Dayakar, Mallu Ravi told reporters adding that Dayakar should tender an apology to Komatireddy Venkatreddy for hurting his sentiments.

Addressing a public meeting in Chandur on Friday, Dayakar had criticised Komatireddy brothers. Without taking any names, Dayakar said, “If you want to stay in Congress party, stay on else..” It is pertinent to note that Bhongir MP’s brother Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from Congress recently.

Later, leaders from Congress party started reacting to Dayakar's comments against the Bhongir MP. Several Congress leaders expressed their displeasure over Dayakar's remarks. The AICC has also expressed its displeasure and asked Dayakar to desist from making remarks which would harm the party.

Dayakar said it was a slip of tongue and his intention was not to hurt the sentiments of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, his followers and also not to bring harm to Congress prospects in the state. He said he was planning to give an explanation before the party leadership served him a show-cause notice. Dayakar further said that he will make sure that he will be careful in future.

After receiving a show cause notice, Dayakar met the Chairman of the Congress Disciplinary Committee Chinnareddy and gave his explanation for his objectionable remarks. He clarified that he did not deliberately comment on Venkatreddy and he was ready to apologise to the Bhongir MP personally.

