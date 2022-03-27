Slayback Pharma announces USD 20 Mn expansion

New York: Slayback Pharma headquarted in New Jersey announced its expansion in operations in Hyderabad for next 3 years by opening a cGMP Lab and a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The company has already invested around USD 30 million till now in last 5 years and is planning to invest another USD 20 million in next 3 years.

Slayback Pharma is engaged in development of complex generic and specialty drugs. The company commenced its operations in Hyderabad in 2017 with headcount of around 35, started R&D lab in Genome Valley in 2018 and has grown organically since then. Today, company has 3 facilities in Hyderabad with total headcount of 106. R&D facility in Hyderabad, India with an area of 13,636 SFT comprising of Injectable formulation development lab, OSD formulation development lab and Analytical development lab.

The announcement was made during Minister Mr. KT Rama Rao’s visit to the USA after meeting with Mr. Ajay Singh, Founder & CEO, Slayback Pharma. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Dept. and Mr. Shakthi M Nagappan, Director Lifesciences, Government of Telangana were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, Minister was informed that since its inception in 2011, Slayback has demonstrated a spectacular track record of numerous sole first-to-file ANDAs, 505(b)(2)s and complex generic filings, approvals and launches. Further, Slayback’s ANDA for Hydroxyprogesterone 5 ml vial was the first generic ANDA to be approved and launched in the US.

Hon’ble Minister Mr. K.T Rama Rao said that “I’m delighted to note about the phenomenal growth of Slayback Pharma in Hyderabad and its expansion plans. I am confident that the vibrant ecosystem of Hyderabad will continue to support the Company’s growth aspirations and I am happy to see many such life sciences companies scaling new heights”