Hyderabad: As part of its ‘Green Plan’ Telangana will add six more Urban Forest Parks in Ranga Reddy district on Thursday. Minister for Forest A. Indrakaran Reddy and Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy will inaugurate the parks today.

Nagaram Forest Park, Pallegadda Forest Park, Sirigiripuram Forest Park in Maheshwaram Mandal, Srinagar Forest Park in Thukkuguda Municipality and Manyamkancha Forest Park in Kandukur and Tumaloor Forest Park in Maheswaram are developed under the Green Plan by the state government.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority(HMDA) Commissioner Arvind Kumar tweeted, “There are 59 Urban Forest Blocks covering 60,000 acres within #HMDA, of which 16 having 15,000 acres are developed by @HMDA_Gov.”

Minister @IKReddyAllola&@Sabithaindra TRS will inaugurate 6 parks tomorrow, he said adding perhaps, no other metro has such dense urban lung space.

All urban forest parks within HMDA limits have a proper entry gate, walking path and viewpoint. Forest cover in Hyderabad city has increased from 33.15 square kilometres to 81.81 square kilometres (147%) in the last few years.

