Six Traffickers Apprehended, 27 Child Trafficking Victims Rescued from Danapur Express

Hyderabad: Six traffickers were caught in a raid conducted by the Kazipet Railway Protection Force (RPF) and rescued 27 child trafficking victims from their possession on Wednesday.

A raid was conducted on the Danapur Express at Kazipet in Hanamkonda district, while the train was on its way from Danapur to Secunderabad.

“Receiving an alert from Secunderabad divisional security commissioner Dibasmita C Banerjee that child trafficking was taking place in Danapur Express train, the RPF Kazipet and Warangal teams conducted a thorough inspection of the passengers travelling in the train from Balharasha to Secunderabad in the late hours on Wednesday,” a railway release said.

Based on information, a thorough secret surveillance inspection was carried out on the suspected coaches. Six traffickers were caught. They belonged to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The RPF rescued 27 children from trafficking, the release said.

The statements of the children who were rescued from the traffickers' possession were recorded after the train reached Secunderabad railway station, the release added.

Also Read: K Viswanath's Name Will Be Etched Forever In TFI: CM KCR Quotes From Sagara Sangamam