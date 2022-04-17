Six Telangana Varsities To Offer Free Job Coaching For Students From April 20

The government of Telangana has announced the notification for new job vacancies in the state. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Saturday announced that the students of the conventional universities will be provided free coaching for various State government recruitment examinations. Six universities – Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Palamuru University, Telangana University, Satavahana University, and Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda will provide free coaching to the students.

The job aspirants who are preparing for the Group I, II, III and IV posts, Police, Excise and teacher posts can get coached in the varsities. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and other recruitment boards in the state will issue job notifications soon.

Professors of the universities and the experts in the relevant fields will give coaching to the students and this would help the students, particularly from the economically weaker sections and rural backgrounds to prepare for various government jobs free of cost.

The Osmania University is establishing the Civil Services Academy to provide coaching to the students who are preparing for TSPSC and other recruitment boards' exams in the State. It will also train interested candidates for the Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services and Staff Selection Commission exams besides bank jobs. The university is going to set up a reading room which will be open round-the-clock. Students can find the necessary material for the competitive exams.

