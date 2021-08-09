Sitting Judge of Telangana HC P Keshava Rao Passes Away

HYDERABAD: Justice P Keshava Rao (61), a sitting judge of Telangana High Court passed away in the early hours of Monday morning. He was 61.

Justice Rao who was suffering from a serious illness was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city for the past few weeks. He has been serving as a judge in the High Court since 2017.

The mortal remains of Justice Potlapalli Keshava Rao would be kept at his residence in Habsiguda till 3 pm and the funeral will be held at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills. The Telangana HC Registrar General has declared a holiday for all the courts across the State. Born on 29th March 1961, Justice Keshava Rao did his graduation in Sciences from Kakatiya Degree College, Warangal, completed law from Kakatiya University in 1986, and enrolled as a Member of the rolls of Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in April 1986. In 1991 he shifted to Hyderabad started independent practice in various branches of law which include Constitutional, Civil, Criminal, and Election matters. He also represented the Unified State of Andhra Pradesh as a Government Pleader, served as the Special Standing Counsel for CBI (Special Public Prosecutor) , Standing Counsel for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and Standing Counsel for Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority.

He was elevated to the Bench as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh and assumed charge with effect from 21.09.2017.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed condolences over the death of Justice P Keshava Rao.