Sirpur Paper Mills Worker From Odisha Falls to Death in Asifabad

In a tragic incident, a Sirpur Paper Mills worker fell off from a 20-feet structure of the electrical wing at the company in Kagaznagar and lost his life. The Kagaznagar police said that the deceased was a paper mill employee and is identified as Vikas Naik from Odisha.

Vikas was engaged in some repair work and suddenly fell from the roof of the electrical structure and sustained serious head injuries. He was immediately taken to a hospital, but the doctors confirmed that he was brought dead.

After police got the information, they rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident. The body of Vikas was later shifted to Sirpur(T) government hospital for a post-mortem. The police said that the body will be preserved till the arrival of kin.