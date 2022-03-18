Sircilla: Woman Along With Her Kids Jumps Into Tank, Dies

In a very tragic incident, a woman jumped into a water tank along with her two children and committed suicide. The incident took place in Kothapalli of Ghambiraopet Mandal on Friday morning.

According to the police, the woman Vatkuri Rekha threw her daughters Abigna and Hansika into the water before jumping into the local tank at around 4 am. The bodies of the children surfaced and a search is going on for the body of the woman.

The parents of the woman allege that their daughter took the extreme step as she was harassed by her husband.

Police have registered the case and the investigation is going on in all the possible angle to know the exact reason behind the death of the woman and her children.

Also Read: ​Godavarikhani: 2 Farmers Die After Bike Hits Earthmover