HYDERABAD: The pattu sarees from Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana, which are fast gaining prominence in several countries are named as ‘Rajanna Siri Pattu’ Sarees. The brand of sarees-woven by Sircilla weavers-was launched by the New Zealand’s Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan

at a programme held in New Zealand on Saturday.

The State’s Handloom and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao thanked New Zealand’s Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan for launching the brand ‘Rajanna Siri Pattu’.

Brand Telangana’s founder Sunita Vijay and others who held the programme along with the New Zealand’s Minister were complemented by Minister KTR.

With the support of various programmes taken up by the Telangana government, the weavers from Sircilla who were once in crisis are now attracting global attention with their unique products, said Minister KTR.

My wholehearted compliments to New Zealand Minister @priyancanzlp Garu & Sunita Vijay Garu for launching “Rajanna Siri Pattu” Sarees in NZ Taking Siricilla weavers’ products global through “Brand Telangana” is a great step forward in helping talented weavers like Sri Hari Prasad https://t.co/rJHl0EVf0p — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 18, 2022

He has expressed happiness that skilled weavers from Sircilla like Hari Prasad are coming out with unique products. Along with Bathukamma Sarees, various unique products going by different names are woven by skilled weavers from Sircilla.

Textiles Minister KTR conveyed a message through a video streamed at the brand’s launch in New Zealand. He said that all possible support will be extended by the State government to ensure Sircilla’s ‘Rajanna Siri Pattu’ has a bright future.

Brand Telangana’s founder Sunita Vijay got to know about the skills of Sircilla’s weavers when she visited the State four years ago to witness the preparation of Bathukamma Sarees. It was during this time she got to know about Hari Prasad. She has asked him to weave pattu sarees and facilitated orders for the products from six countries including United States of America, United Kingdom, Neazland. In an effort to build a brand for the pattu sarees from Sircilla, the products were named ‘Rajanna Siri Pattu’ which was launched in New Zealand.

The Sircilla weavers’ products were presented at the programme where around 300 NRIs were present along with the Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan. This was followed by a fashion show of pattu sarees from Sircilla.

Sunita Vijay said that her thought to establish a separate brand for Sircilla pattu sarees through ‘Rajanna Siri Pattu’ has received good response from Telangana government, and NRI women. Initially, only Hari Prasad was weaving silk sarees. Now it is generating employment to 40 weavers.

New Zealand Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan has expressed happiness to launch the brand ‘Rajanna Siri Pattu’. Recalling her attachment to pattu sarees, she said that she likes the sarees, and wears it whenever NRI women invite her to Bathukamma celebrations.

