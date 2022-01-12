Sircilla Weaver Gifts Sari That Fits in Matchbox to Sabitha Indra Reddy

HYDERABAD: Nalla Vijay, a prominent weaver from Siricilla of Rajanna Sircilla district in Telangana who shot to fame in 2015 after he presented former US President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama a shawl and sari which could fit in a matchbox, has woven his magic again to recreate such a fine piece of silk.

In an event held on Tuesday in the city, Nalla Vijay (34) displayed the blue sari in the presence of Telangana Ministers KT Rama Rao, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao. When folded multiple times the fine muslin sari can fit into a matchbox easily. Nalla Vijay gifted the sari to P. Sabitha Indra Reddy on the occasion.

While describing how he wove the sari, the Siricilla weaver explained that it would cost around Rs.12,000 if woven on a hand loom and would take more than 6 days. If the sari is woven on a machine loom it would cost around Rs.8,000 and take 2 days. The Ministers complimented Nalla Vijay for his skill.

Measures taken by Telangana Government have yielded good results in the weaving community in Sircilla. Weavers are now exploring advanced weaving technologies, looms, and methods, Nalla Vijay told the Ministers. Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao assured all support by the government to his attempts in the future.

