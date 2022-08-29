Sircilla: Tension In Vemulawada After Police Detain Mid Manair Dam Oustees

Tension prevailed in temple town Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district as police detained several outsees of Mid Manair Dam who were on the way to Maha Dharna against the state government alleging non-fulfillment of the compensation promises. As a result, a heated argument broke out between the police and the outsees leading to tension for some time.

The outsees alleged that they are yet to receive adequate compensation promised by the government. Heavy police force deployed at the site of the protest. The outsees of the Mid Manair Dam have been protesting against the promises that they have not received since the construction of the project and also they have not given double bedroom houses as promised by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Reacting to it, the TPCC President Revanth Reddy condemned the police action against the project outsees. He demanded the police to release the arrested outsees immediately.

“Double bedroom houses should be given along with the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package. The congress party will stand by outsees," Revanth said.

Supporting the protest, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the demands by the outsees are justified. He further added that the days for KCR as CM have been numbered.

