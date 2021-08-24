Sircilla Man Finds Snake Inside Scooty, Look How He Caught The Cobra: A farmer named Pochayya from Rajanna Sircilla district was in for a shocker when he saw a cobra hiding in the boot of his two- wheeler. He immediately informed the Friends of the Snake Society. The man named Veerender came and quickly caught the cobra and left it in the forest area nearby. The interesting part was how he spent quite some time getting the cobra into a plastic bottle carefully andafter which he released the snake to safety. The incident took place at Ramannapalli village in Tangallapalli mandal.