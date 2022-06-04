Sircilla AEO Suspended For Demanding Bribe From Farmers

An Agriculture Extension Officer was suspended for demanding bribes from farmers by the collector Anurag Jayathi on Friday. The officer was identified as Aziz Khan. He was suspended on the allegation of collecting bribes from farmers. According to the reports, the AEO was allegedly collecting money from farmers to upload their crop production details online and asking them to transfer the bribe amount to his bank account through digital payment modes such as PhonePe and Google Pay.

The news of AEO collecting bribes from the farmers went viral on all social media platforms and the collector Anurag came to know about the news. He immediately ordered an inquiry into the incident. After getting the details, the AEO was issued suspension orders.

