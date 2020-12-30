Singareni Recruitment: All Vacant Posts Will Be Filled In Six Months

The chairman and managing director of the company N Sridhar reported on Tuesday, during the 46th tripartite safety conference, he met with the representatives of management, the Director-General of Mines Safety and the recognized workers unions' and officers' unions.

When workers' union representatives suggested that job vacancies should be filled in many mines for technical staff, supervisors, medical staff, including specialist doctors, the CMD clarified that more than 16,000 vacancies have been filled over the last five years through direct recruitment, compensatory jobs and internal posts. He also claimed that recruitment will be taken up over the next six months to fill all the vacancies.

The quota for internal employees in the filling of higher positions would be increased based on the orders of the Chief Minister. He also ensured that the recommendations of workers' unions and DGMS officials would be incorporated and a further meeting would be held with the directors and senior officers to finalize the roadmap.

He further stated that the amount spent on the purchase of equipment will not be returned. Two simulators have already been arranged as part of the training of heavy vehicle operators and other necessary training equipment. 60,000 rapid test kits were procured as part of the prevention of COVID spread.

He also praised the efforts of Managing Directors S. Chandrashekar, N Balaram and the medical staff for implementing the COVID preventive measures. He indicated that there would be tremendous competition from private and foreign coal firms, and that there would be a need for collective efforts to increase production and reduce production costs.