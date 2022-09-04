Singareni Junior Asst Exam Paper Leaked, Major Scam Unearthed

HYDERABAD: Right after the scam related to the TSSPDCL junior lineman examinations was unearthed and the exam was canceled, another such episode came to light related to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) junior assistant exams. The examination was conducted on Sunday, September 4 at different centres including Hyderabad, Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Mancherial, and Adilabad.

As per reports in Sakshi ,the paper related to the SCCL junior assistant grade-2 exams was allegedly leaked and the police have identified a person running a Study Centre who was involved in the paper leakage and made several aspirants write the exam. What was appalling was that he had taken Rs 25 lakhs each from the candidates and made them write the exam in the State of Goa!

Reports point out the role of three Singareni officials involved in the paper leak. Police officials are said to have gone to Goa to verify the details of those who went to Goa and wrote the examination. The convenor and a few people working in the Study Center are said to be absconding. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

It is said that over one lakh applications were submitted for 177 junior assistant grade-II posts notified by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in June. Reports in Telangana Today state that SCCL has appointed its General Managers in different areas as chief coordinators to supervise the test. A coordinator would also be appointed for each examination center to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Further details are awaited...

Also Read: Junior Lineman Paper Leak: Five Officers Suspended in Telangana