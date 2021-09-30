Singareni: HMS State President Demands 1 Lakh Diwali Bonus

HMS state president Riaz Ahmed has demanded a Diwali bonus of Rs 1 lakh for every employee working in Singareni. He made an announcement on Wednesday stating that they are going to discuss the same in the JBCCI meeting that is going to take place in Delhi on October 4. He said that HMS played a key role in making the management of Singareni give a bonus of Rs. Rs.68,500 for each employee last year.

He made it clear that the union would work for the upliftment of employees and would not create any problem for the employees by joining its hands with the management. He expressed unhappiness over the director not announcing the profits made by the management. He said that it is disgusting to know that TBGKS and AITUC didn't speak anything regarding the profits made by Singareni.