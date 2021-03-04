Singareni Growing In Profits, Employment Generation Since Telangana Formation

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) achieved tremendous growth in coal production and profits besides employment generation after the formation of Telangana State in 2014.

SCCL officials said only 6,453 persons were recruited in 10 years between 2004-14 after the formation of the State, 13,803 people were recruited in Singareni. Orders were also issued to regularise the services of 4,174 outsourced workers as general Mazdoors.

The break-up of growth in various areas, said coal production, which was 504 lakh tonne in 2013-14, reached 640 lakh tonne in 2019-20, registering a growth of 27 percent in six years. The coal despatch, which was 479 lakh tonne in 2013-14, touched 625 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 registering a growth of 30 percent.

The turnover, which was Rs 11,928 crore in 2013-14, touched Rs 24,208 crore in 2019-20 recording a growth of 103 percent. The net profit was Rs 419 crore in 2013-14 had shot up to Rs 994 crore in 2019-20, registering a growth of 137 percent, officials said.

They said Singareni thermal power plant was not just completed on a war-footing but was also generating 38,454 million units of power from September 2016 to 2021. Of these, 36,126 million units were supplied to the State.

Instructed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Singareni is installing 300 megawatts of solar power. As part of this, 10-megawatt solar plant at Singareni thermal power area, 30-megawatt plants each at Manuguru and Ramagundam, a 15-megawatt plant at Illandu have already been commissioned.

With this, a total of 85 megawatts of solar power has been synchronized with the power grid. By April 2021, in the first phase, 129 megawatts solar plants will be completed. In the second phase, 90 megawatts will be completed by April 2021 and in the third phase, 81 megawatts will be added by September 2021.

A Rs 2,740 crore has been deposited with District Collectors under DGFT fund for developmental activities across half a dozen districts where Singareni mines are located. A series of programmes providing basic amenities to nearby villages and towns under Corporate Social Responsibility with a budget of Rs 50 crore per year was also started.

Key initiatives of SCCL since 2014

• 13,803 jobs have been filled

• Singareni profit reached Rs 994 crore in 2019-20, registering a growth of 137%

• Substantial increase in profit bonus

• Festival advance was increased to Rs 25,000

• Matching grant that is given on accidental death of worker has been increased ten-fold

• Super speciality medical care to workers along with their parents

• Fees for workers children who are studying at IIT, IIM

• Maternity leave increased to 26 weeks from 12 weeks

• Increment sanctioned to staff who fought for the formation of separate State

Aim for 2 lakh tonne coal production: Singareni CMD

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Wednesday directed the general managers to achieve two lakh tonne coal production in March and April.

At the same time, officials must follow all quality standards as well as safety, he said at a review meeting with directors and general managers of all areas through video conference at Singareni Bhavan here. He said it was difficult to sell coal if the required quality was not maintained in the present competitive market and hence quality standards have to be maintained.

Similarly, there should be no compromise on safety without any constraints on cost. Measures have to be taken from now onwards to face the challenges due to the forthcoming rainy season. All areas must be ready to achieve a record 700 lakh tonne of production in the coming financial year and also cover the losses due to Covid, he said.

According to Sridhar, demand for Singareni coal was increasing as industries too were recovering after the pandemic and the lockdown. Mines should not be closed in the coming year and coal production will increase gradually from new mines.

Hence, all conditions are favourable for at least 700 lakh tons of coal production and transport. The general managers should come forward with unique proposals to achieve targets and solve problems, he advised.